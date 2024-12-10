Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Remains without timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 11:13am

Imaging on Quickley's left elbow Tuesday showed that he's progressing, but he remains without a return timetable, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Quickley hasn't been cleared to return to practice yet, and it sounds like the Raptors are going to proceed with caution. Quickley was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow in mid-November, and the most he's been able to do is individual drills since then.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now