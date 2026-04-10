Immanuel Quickley Injury: Resting Friday
Quickley won't play in Friday's game against the Knicks due to right foot injury management, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
After missing eight consecutive contests while recovering from plantar fasciitis, Quickley has appeared in two straight games, including a 23-minute outing during Thursday's win over Miami. However, as expected, he'll take a seat for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set for maintenance purposes. In Quickley's absence, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter will be candidates to take on increased roles out of the backcourt.
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