Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 10:43am

Quickley won't play in Friday's game against the Knicks due to right foot injury management, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After missing eight consecutive contests while recovering from plantar fasciitis, Quickley has appeared in two straight games, including a 23-minute outing during Thursday's win over Miami. However, as expected, he'll take a seat for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set for maintenance purposes. In Quickley's absence, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter will be candidates to take on increased roles out of the backcourt.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago