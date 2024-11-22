Immanuel Quickley Injury: Return likely weeks away

Quickley (elbow) isn't expected to be ready to return to game action until mid-December at the earliest, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley was diagnosed Nov. 12 with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow, and though he was scheduled to be re-evaluated this week, Lewenberg noted at the time of the diagnosis that the point guard would likely miss around a month. Nothing appears to have changed with Quickley's timeline since he suffered the injury, and so long as he's able to avoid surgery on the elbow, he should remain on track to resume playing by the second half of December. Quickley has been limited to just three appearances in his first full season with Toronto, as he also missed eight games with a right pelvic contusion before suffering the elbow injury.