Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Quickley (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against New Orleans, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a strained left hip, and there is no clear timetable for his return to game action. Davion Mitchell will likely remain in the starting five with Quickley on the shelf. The 25-year-old has appeared in only nine games this season, and the Raptors will likely remain cautious with the guard before giving him the green light to return.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now