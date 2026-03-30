Immanuel Quickley Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Quickley (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus Detroit.

Quickley continues to battle right foot plantar fasciitis for a fifth straight contest, and he has a quick turnaround on tap for Wednesday against the Kings. Jamal Shead, who has averaged 11.7 points, 8.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest in 10 games as a starter this season, should continue to ride with the first unit Tuesday.