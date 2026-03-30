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Immanuel Quickley Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Quickley (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus Detroit.

Quickley continues to battle right foot plantar fasciitis for a fifth straight contest, and he has a quick turnaround on tap for Wednesday against the Kings. Jamal Shead, who has averaged 11.7 points, 8.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest in 10 games as a starter this season, should continue to ride with the first unit Tuesday.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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