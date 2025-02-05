Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:09am

Quickley will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to left hip strain injury management, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley has been on a minutes restriction in each of his last three appearances since returning from an eight-game absence due to the hip injury, so his absence Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set doesn't come as much of a surprise. Jamal Shead and Davion Mitchell will cover most of the minutes at point guard in Quickley's stead.

