Immanuel Quickley Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Quickley (foot) won't play Wednesday versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

This will be Quickley's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's meeting with the Pelicans. Jamal Shead should be looking at another start with Quickley unavailable, so he's on the radar as a potential deep league streamer for managers seeking a boost in assists.