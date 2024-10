Quickley (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Quickley will miss a third straight game due to a pelvis injury he sustained during Toronto's regular-season opener. His next chance at suiting up will be Wednesday against the Hornets. D.J. Carton, Jamal Shead and Davion Mitchell are all candidates to see increased playing time in Quickley's absence.