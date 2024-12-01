Immanuel Quickley Injury: Still limited to individual drills
Coach Darko Rajakovic said Sunday that Quickley (elbow) remains limited to individual drills, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Quickley is expected to remain out until mid-December at the earliest, despite some initial optimistic return timelines. The fourth-year guard was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow in mid-November, and for now, there's no surgery planned. Quickley has been limited to only three appearances in his first full season in Toronto, missing eight straight games with a right pelvic contusion before suffering the elbow injury.
