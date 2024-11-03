Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful for Monday's game in Denver, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley will likely miss a seventh straight game due to a bruised right pelvis he sustained in Toronto's season-opening loss to the Cavaliers. He continues to be listed as doubtful, so the status of his rehab remains unclear. In Quickley's expected absence, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should continue to handle increased roles.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
