Immanuel Quickley Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful for Monday's game in Denver, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley will likely miss a seventh straight game due to a bruised right pelvis he sustained in Toronto's season-opening loss to the Cavaliers. He continues to be listed as doubtful, so the status of his rehab remains unclear. In Quickley's expected absence, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should continue to handle increased roles.