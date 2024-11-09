Immanuel Quickley Injury: Upgraded to probable

Quickley (pelvis) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley has been trending in the right direction regarding his availability, and the probable tag suggests he might have a legit shot at playing against the Clippers. Quickley hasn't played since the season opener, when he posted 13 points and four assists across 14 minutes in a loss to the Cavaliers on Oct. 23.