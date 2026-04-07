Immanuel Quickley Injury: Upgraded to probable
Quickley (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Quickley is trending toward suiting up Tuesday following an eight-game absence due to right foot plantar fasciitis. If the 26-year-old point guard is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and A.J. Lawson.
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