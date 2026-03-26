Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Quickley won't play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Right foot plantar fasciitis is keeping the 2020 first-rounder out for a third consecutive contest. With Quickley sidelined, Jamal Shead has started two straight contests and should remain the top point guard for the Raptors on Friday.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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