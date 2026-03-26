Immanuel Quickley Injury: Won't play Friday
Quickley won't play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Right foot plantar fasciitis is keeping the 2020 first-rounder out for a third consecutive contest. With Quickley sidelined, Jamal Shead has started two straight contests and should remain the top point guard for the Raptors on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1313 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1313 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 818 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 521 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More