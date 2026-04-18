Immanuel Quickley Injury: Won't play Game 1
Quickley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Quickley sustained a hamstring injury during the Raptors' regular-season finale against the Nets this past Sunday. The injury is severe enough for him to miss Toronto's playoff opener, and his next opportunity to play is Game 2 on Monday. Jamal Shead figures to start for the Raptors on Saturday in Quickley's absence.
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