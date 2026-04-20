Immanuel Quickley Injury: Won't play Monday

Quickley (hamstring) won't play in Game 2 on Monday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley is unable to overcome a right hamstring strain, which will have cost him each of Toronto's first two playoff contests. The Raptors will hope to get him back in the lineup Thursday, when the series flips to Toronto for Game 3. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter are both primed for more usage in the backcourt Monday.