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Immanuel Quickley Injury: Won't return during quarterfinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 2:58pm

Quickley (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Toronto's first-round series against Cleveland, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Quickley has suffered a setback with his right hamstring strain amid the rehab process and won't be available at any point during the quarterfinals. The sixth-year guard would now need the Raptors to advance to the second round of the playoffs in order to have a chance to return in 2025-26. With Quickley on the shelf, Jamal Shead should continue to start at point guard while Ja'Kobe Walter sees a boost in usage in the backcourt.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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