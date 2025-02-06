Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Quickley (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley missed Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, as it was the second leg of a back-to-back set. He's been limited to 17.8 minutes per game over his last three contests as the Raptors work him back slowly, but those restrictions will likely soften gradually.

