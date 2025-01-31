Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley News: Available with restrictions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 3:00pm

Quickley (hip) will play and start Friday's game against the Bulls but operate under a minutes restriction, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley will return after an eight-game absence and will move into the starting lineup right away while sharing the backcourt with Gradey Dick (illness), who's also been upgraded to available. Quickley is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game in nine starts this season.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
