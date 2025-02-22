Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Continues solid scoring stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 10:01am

Quickley posted 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime loss to Miami.

Quickley has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances, and the floor general is finally getting some rhythm and steady minutes in what has been an injury-marred season for him. Quickley has missed only one game in February, averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.4 steals per game in that span.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now