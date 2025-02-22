Immanuel Quickley News: Continues solid scoring stretch

Quickley posted 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime loss to Miami.

Quickley has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances, and the floor general is finally getting some rhythm and steady minutes in what has been an injury-marred season for him. Quickley has missed only one game in February, averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.4 steals per game in that span.