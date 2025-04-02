Immanuel Quickley News: Dishes nine dimes vs. Chicago

Quickley chipped in 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls.

Quickley led the Raptors in assists Tuesday and co-led the team in scoring with Ja'Kobe Walter. Quickley has seen less playing time since the beginning of March due to rest purposes and has played in 10 of the Raptors' last 16 games as a result. Over that span he has averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 27.9 minutes per game.