Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Dishes seven dimes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Quickley registered 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Toronto's 115-107 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Quickley went scoreless in the first quarter but was far effective in the second half with 14 points (including nine in the third frame) to finish as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (25 points). Quickley has been productive in the seven games since the All-Star break, having averaged 20.1 points, 6.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.4 minutes per game in that span.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
