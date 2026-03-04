Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:45pm

Quickley logged 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.

Quickley was a bright spot for the Raptors as the team dropped to 35-26 on the season. Toronto's starting point guard is in the midst of a hot stretch with averages of 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers over his last six games.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago