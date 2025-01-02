Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Double-doubles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Quickley provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and 15 assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Nets.

Quickley returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous 22 games due to an elbow injury. He moved straight into the starting lineup and despite an apparent minutes limit, he finished with his first double-double of the season. The Raptors appeared far more cohesive on the offensive end, testament to the impact Quickley had and should continue to have moving forward.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now