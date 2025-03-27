Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:30pm

Quickley (rest) is absent from the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Charlotte.

Quickley was given the night off Wednesday against the Nets, but the fifth-year guard out of Kentucky will return to the lineup Friday. Quickley has played eight games in March and has averaged 20.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 28.5 minutes per contest over that span.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now