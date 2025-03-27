Immanuel Quickley News: Fades injury report

Quickley (rest) is absent from the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Charlotte.

Quickley was given the night off Wednesday against the Nets, but the fifth-year guard out of Kentucky will return to the lineup Friday. Quickley has played eight games in March and has averaged 20.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 28.5 minutes per contest over that span.