Immanuel Quickley News: Fills stat sheet in Sunday's win
Quickley registered 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 win over the Suns.
Quickley had one of his most well-rounded fantasy performances of the season, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances. During that five-game stretch, Quickley is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game, showing what he can bring to the table when he's healthy.
