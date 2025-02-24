Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Fills stat sheet in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Quickley registered 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 win over the Suns.

Quickley had one of his most well-rounded fantasy performances of the season, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances. During that five-game stretch, Quickley is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game, showing what he can bring to the table when he's healthy.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
