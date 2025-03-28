Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Flirts with double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 7:52pm

Quickley notched 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 108-97 win over the Hornets.

Quickley returned to action after missing the previous game for rest purposes, falling one assist short of what would have been his fourth double-double of the season. After an injury-plagued start to the season, Quickley has remained relatively healthy over the past month. In 11 games during that time, he has averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.

