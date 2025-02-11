Immanuel Quickley News: Hits four threes Tuesday

Quickley tallied 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over Philadelphia.

Quickley tied a season high with four three-pointers Tuesday and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (33). It's the second game in a row that Quickley has scored at least 20 points, and the fact he was able to play a season-high 34 minutes indicates that he has recovered from a left hip strain that forced him to miss eight games in January.