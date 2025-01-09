Immanuel Quickley News: Leading scorer for Raps in loss

Quickley recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

The former Knick delivered a solid revenge game, leading the Raptors in scoring while posting his highest points total since returning from an elbow injury at the beginning of January. In four games since rejoining the lineup, Quickley is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 0,8 steals, and Wednesday was the first time in seven appearances this season he's shot better than 50.0 percent from the floor. If he can stay healthy, Quickley could be poised for a very productive second half of the season.