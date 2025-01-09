Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Leading scorer for Raps in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Quickley recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

The former Knick delivered a solid revenge game, leading the Raptors in scoring while posting his highest points total since returning from an elbow injury at the beginning of January. In four games since rejoining the lineup, Quickley is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 0,8 steals, and Wednesday was the first time in seven appearances this season he's shot better than 50.0 percent from the floor. If he can stay healthy, Quickley could be poised for a very productive second half of the season.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now