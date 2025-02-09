Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley News: Leads all scorers with 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Quickley produced 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 94-87 loss to the Rockets.

Quickley's 20 points represented a game-high figure during Sunday's low-scoring affair. It was also the 25-year-old guard's first 20-point game since returning from an eight-game absence due to a left hip strain, and his 30 minutes suggest his playing-time restrictions are being loosened. Over his past five outings, Quickley has averaged 12.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 threes in 22.3 minutes while shooting 40.9 percent from deep.

