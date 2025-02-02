Immanuel Quickley News: Limited to 17 minutes Sunday

Quickley finished with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six assists across 17 minutes in Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers.

Quickley made his second straight appearance following an eight-game absence due to a left hip strain. He checked out of the game for good with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter and visited the locker room at one point, but he later returned to the Toronto bench. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said that Quickley's early departure from the contest was part of the team's plan to manage the point guard's playing time, after he had logged 15 minutes in return to action in Friday's loss to the Bulls. Quickley thus appears to have avoided any setbacks with his hip and should be ready to go for the Raptors' next game Tuesday versus the Knicks, though he shouldn't be expected to play much more than 20 minutes.