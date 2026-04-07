Immanuel Quickley News: Minimal output in return
Quickley closed with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 win over the Heat.
Tuesday's game was Quickley's first appearance since March 22, with the sixth-year guard returning from an eight-game absence due to right foot plantar fasciitis. He ended up seeing less playing time than Jamal Shead (24 minutes), but that may have been more due to the Raptors' dominant lead through three quarters, resulting in the starters resting for the fourth frame. Quickley's dealt with lingering injuries down the stretch during the 2024-25 campaign, and he may have his minutes limited over the final games of the regular season as the Raptors gear up for a postseason run.
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