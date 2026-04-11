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Immanuel Quickley News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Quickley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Quickley is set to return from a one-game absence Sunday, which should result in Jamal Shead heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for A.J. Lawson with Quickley active.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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