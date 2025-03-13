Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Off injury report for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Quickley (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Utah, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Quickley will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over Philadelphia due to rest purposes. The 25-year-old combo guard has made nine appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per contest.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now