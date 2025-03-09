Immanuel Quickley News: Off injury report for Monday

Quickley (rest) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Monday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After resting Saturday, Quickley will return to action for Monday's rematch against Washington. In his last appearance, Quickley scored a season-high 34 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT) in 39 minutes during a 118-109 win over Utah.