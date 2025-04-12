Immanuel Quickley News: Out for season finale

Quickley (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley has been resting quite often in the final weeks of the season, and the floor general will sit out the final game of the campaign as well. Quickley finishes the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game across 33 starts for Toronto in his first full year with the organization.