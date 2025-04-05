Immanuel Quickley News: Poor shooting display in loss

Quickley supplied 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 117-105 loss to the Pistons.

Quickley has been struggling to end the season, and there's a chance that the Raptors' resting patterns of playing Quickley one game only to sit him the next one might prevent him from getting into a rhythm. He's averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of March, but he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances.