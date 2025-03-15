Immanuel Quickley News: Pops for 20 in Utah

Quickley accumulated 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 126-118 win over the Jazz.

The Raptors are monitoring Quickley's workload closely right now -- he was out of the lineup for rest purposes Saturday and Wednesday, and he hasn't played 30-plus minutes in a game since Mar. 2 -- but the fifth-year guard has been productive when he's been on the court. Quickley's drained multiple three-pointers in six straight appearances, averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 3.2 threes and 0.7 steals over that stretch in 28.8 minutes a contest.