Immanuel Quickley News: Pops for team-high 18 in loss

Quickley closed with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

The 18 points led the Raptors on the night. Quickley hasn't taken the step forward Toronto was hoping to see when the team signed him to a big five-year deal in July 2024, but he remains a reliable contributor. The 26-year-old guard has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games, averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.