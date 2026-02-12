Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Pops for team-high 18 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:37am

Quickley closed with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

The 18 points led the Raptors on the night. Quickley hasn't taken the step forward Toronto was hoping to see when the team signed him to a big five-year deal in July 2024, but he remains a reliable contributor. The 26-year-old guard has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games, averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
