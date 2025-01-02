Immanuel Quickley News: Posts double-double in return

Quickley (elbow) provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Nets.

Though recent reports suggested that Quickley had yet to resume taking full-contact in practice, he was surprisingly upgraded to questionable on the Raptors' injury report Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back set. He was ultimately cleared to play and staged an excellent return from a 22-game absence due to a partial UCL tear in his left elbow, as he started and posted a big double-double while clearing the 30-minute mark. Fantasy managers who had any hesitations about activating Quickley on Wednesday can feel comfortable doing so ahead of the Raptors' next game Friday versus the Magic.