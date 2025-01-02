Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Posts double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 6:52am

Quickley (elbow) provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Nets.

Though recent reports suggested that Quickley had yet to resume taking full-contact in practice, he was surprisingly upgraded to questionable on the Raptors' injury report Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back set. He was ultimately cleared to play and staged an excellent return from a 22-game absence due to a partial UCL tear in his left elbow, as he started and posted a big double-double while clearing the 30-minute mark. Fantasy managers who had any hesitations about activating Quickley on Wednesday can feel comfortable doing so ahead of the Raptors' next game Friday versus the Magic.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now