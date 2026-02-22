Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Pours in game-high 32 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Quickley closed Sunday's 122-94 win over Milwaukee with 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

The 32 points led all scorers on the afternoon, and represented Quickley's best offensive effort since he erupted for 40 points against the Warriors on Jan. 20. The 26-year-old guard has scored in double digits in all seven February games so far, averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.4 steals.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago