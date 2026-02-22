Immanuel Quickley News: Pours in game-high 32 in win
Quickley closed Sunday's 122-94 win over Milwaukee with 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes.
The 32 points led all scorers on the afternoon, and represented Quickley's best offensive effort since he erupted for 40 points against the Warriors on Jan. 20. The 26-year-old guard has scored in double digits in all seven February games so far, averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.4 steals.
