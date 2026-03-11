Immanuel Quickley News: Racking up assists

Quickley posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Rockets.

Quickley handed out a at least six assists Tuesday in his fifth straight game. The star guard is on a roll as a playmaker, averaging 16.0 points, 8.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per tilt in his last five games.