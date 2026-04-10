Immanuel Quickley News: Resting Friday

Quickley (rest) won't play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After missing eight consecutive contests, Quickley has appeared in two straight games, including a 23-minute outing during Thursday's win over Miami. However, as expected, he'll take a seat for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set to manage his plantar fascia. In his absence, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for increased roles again.