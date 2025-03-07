Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:49am

Quickley has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Toronto held out Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett for rest in the front end of a back-to-back set in Friday's 118-109 win over the Jazz, and it'll be Quickley's turn to get some maintenance Saturday. Quickley starred in Friday's win, scoring a season-high 34 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 29 minutes. Jamal Shead is the leading candidate to start at point guard in Quickley's stead Saturday, though the Raptors may also have forward Scottie Barnes serve in more of a playmaking role out of the backcourt.

