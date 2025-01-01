Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley News: Returns to Toronto's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 1, 2025

Quickley is officially off the Raptors' injury report and will play against the Nets on Wednesday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing 22 games, Quickley returns to the active lineup Wednesday against Brooklyn, helping provide some backcourt depth for the struggling Raptors. He has played only three games this season due to a pelvis contusion and then an elbow sprain. Quickley is expected to face heavy restrictions for at least a few games given his lengthy layoff and surprise return to action.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
