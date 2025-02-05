Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Quickley (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Raptors are going to be very shorthanded -- Jakob Poeltl (hip) is out, and RJ Barrett remains in the concussion protocol. With Quickley sidelined, the Raptors will need a number of players to step up which could include Davion Mitchell, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead.

