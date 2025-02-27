Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Scores 18 points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Quickley ended Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes.

Quickley has been remarkably consistent for the Raptors in recent weeks, as Wednesday's outing marked the seventh straight game in which he scored at least 15 points, and the third one in which he dished out six or more assists. Over that seven-game span, Quickley is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now