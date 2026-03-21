Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Serviceable two-way effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Quickley ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Quickley got it done on both ends of the floor, although he remained somewhat passive on the offensive end. Although he has recorded eight steals in his past three games. Quickley's scoring has been less than ideal, averaging just 10.3 points per game during that time. With that said, he remains a top 50 player this season, providing a solid return on investment, given he was typically available in the sixth or seventh rounds of drafts.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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