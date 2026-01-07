Quickley and RJ Barrett helped rally the Raptors in the fourth quarter with 24 points combined in the frame, with the former sinking the buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Toronto a second-straight win. Quickley finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Barrett (28 points), and the duo stepped up in a big way after Brandon Ingram left in the first half due to a sprained right thumb. Scottie Barnes also briefly left in the fourth due to a right knee injury before returning, so his status and Ingram's will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against the Celtics.