Immanuel Quickley News: Strong line in loss
Quickley chipped in 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to New Orleans.
The Raptors dropped to 36-29 despite this strong showing from Quickley. He's in the midst of a solid stretch for Toronto, posting averages of 17.5 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 three-pointers on 46.1 percent shooting over his last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2515 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 832 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More