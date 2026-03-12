Immanuel Quickley News: Strong line in loss

Quickley chipped in 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to New Orleans.

The Raptors dropped to 36-29 despite this strong showing from Quickley. He's in the midst of a solid stretch for Toronto, posting averages of 17.5 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 three-pointers on 46.1 percent shooting over his last six games.