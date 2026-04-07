Immanuel Quickley News: Upgraded to available
Quickley (foot) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Quickley is ready to return from an eight-game absence due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which means fewer minutes will be free at point guard for Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter. That said, Quickley could face a slight minutes restriction in his return to the floor Tuesday.
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